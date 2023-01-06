Veriti Management LLC Has $981,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $561,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 903,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,166,000 after buying an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $95.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

