Veriti Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after buying an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 129.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,472,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 50.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $187.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $191.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

