Veriti Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 158.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 80.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $49,359,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,825,756.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORIX Company Profile



ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.



