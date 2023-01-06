Veriti Management LLC Purchases 1,013 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,881,000 after buying an additional 853,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 324,138 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,118,712 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K opened at $70.66 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

