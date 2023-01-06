Veriti Management LLC Purchases 883 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.41) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.36) to GBX 3,160 ($38.07) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.42) to GBX 5,010 ($60.36) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,158.89.

Shares of DEO opened at $177.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.30. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $217.26.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

