Veriti Management LLC Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after acquiring an additional 281,929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,489,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,080,000 after acquiring an additional 139,678 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,243,000 after acquiring an additional 107,868 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

SNPS stock opened at $315.04 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.32.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

