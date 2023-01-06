Veriti Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.36.

KMB opened at $135.54 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

