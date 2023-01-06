Veriti Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 26.3% during the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 23,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 14,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 348,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $366.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.45 and a 200-day moving average of $423.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.02, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $621.41.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.58.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

