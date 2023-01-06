Veriti Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $159.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

