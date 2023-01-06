Veriti Management LLC Sells 515 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Equinix by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,445,000 after buying an additional 43,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,787,000 after buying an additional 116,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinix Trading Down 2.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

EQIX stock opened at $660.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 86.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $652.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.74. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $784.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

