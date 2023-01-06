Versor Investments LP Takes $737,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $36,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average of $88.09. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

