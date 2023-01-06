Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $287.89 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.10 and a 12 month high of $324.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.90.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

