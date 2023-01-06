Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VNO opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.