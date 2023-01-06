W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.87.

WRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB opened at $71.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.79. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $53.34 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.