W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stake Boosted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,850 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 495.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 167,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 139,412 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,892,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.6 %

WRB stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $53.34 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.