Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.