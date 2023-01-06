Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires 52,446 Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) by 438.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,446 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2,412.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

