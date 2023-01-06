Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its stake in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.39% of Iron Spark I worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Iron Spark I in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth $498,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iron Spark I by 70.0% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Spark I in the second quarter valued at $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Iron Spark I Stock Performance

Iron Spark I stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. Iron Spark I Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Iron Spark I Profile

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target business in the consumer brands that are tech-enabled.

