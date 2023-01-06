Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Gores Technology Partners II worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth about $1,467,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth about $601,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 733,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 306,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTPB opened at $10.02 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

