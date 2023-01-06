Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 73,000 SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGRU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SK Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $2,335,000.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of SK Growth Opportunities stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. SK Growth Opportunities Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Auxo Capital Managers LLC.

