Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its stake in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in HCM Acquisition were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,087,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,056,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,996,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,497,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,995,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCMAU opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. HCM Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

