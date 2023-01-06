Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETEU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETEU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TETEU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TETEU opened at $10.40 on Friday. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

