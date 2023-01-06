Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 12,700 Shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSAU – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Metal Sky Star Acquisition were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the second quarter worth $301,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MSSAU opened at $10.30 on Friday. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06.

About Metal Sky Star Acquisition

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

