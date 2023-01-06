Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 5,400 Shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in COVA Acquisition were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $66,000.

COVA Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of COVA Acquisition stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

About COVA Acquisition

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

