Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in UTA Acquisition were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTAAU. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UTA Acquisition by 31.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,812,000.

UTA Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of UTA Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. UTA Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

UTA Acquisition Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

