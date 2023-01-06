Wealthspring Capital LLC Trims Stake in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Keyarch Acquisition were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keyarch Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Performance

KYCHU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Keyarch Acquisition Company Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

