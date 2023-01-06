Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 523 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $177.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a market capitalization of $243.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

