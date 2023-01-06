Wedbush Begins Coverage on Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Disc Medicine Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Disc Medicine has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.27.
Disc Medicine Company Profile
