Wedbush Begins Coverage on Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Disc Medicine Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Disc Medicine has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.27.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.