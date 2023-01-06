Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for United Microelectronics in a report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for United Microelectronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Microelectronics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

UMC opened at $6.59 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 14.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

