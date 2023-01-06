Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $285.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.57.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $266.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.97 and its 200 day moving average is $254.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 19,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.