Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $90.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.30.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 299,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,707,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.