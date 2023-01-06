Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $270.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STZ. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $276.38.
Constellation Brands Price Performance
STZ stock opened at $208.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.97. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands
In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.
