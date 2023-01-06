Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target to $14.00

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of KZR stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $471.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.23. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 31.15 and a current ratio of 31.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.
About Kezar Life Sciences
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.
