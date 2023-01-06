Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target to $14.00

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of KZR stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $471.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.23. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 31.15 and a current ratio of 31.15.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.