Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $505.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $505.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $620.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $556.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $631.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $538.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.30. The company has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 7,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

