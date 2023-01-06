Wells Fargo & Company Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $315.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock opened at $281.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $343.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

