Wells Fargo & Company Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $315.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.33.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance
ODFL stock opened at $281.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $343.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line
In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
