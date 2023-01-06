Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $115.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.34 and a 200-day moving average of $102.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $162.40.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 18.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

