Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $200.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.58.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE UNP opened at $203.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.89 and a 200 day moving average of $213.03. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

