Wells Fargo & Company Raises Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $53.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.42.

LVS stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $52.48.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

