Wells Fargo & Company Trims C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Target Price to $9.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CCCC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.89.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $318.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.00. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 220.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

