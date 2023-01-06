Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

WRN opened at C$2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$389.60 million and a P/E ratio of -88.62. Western Copper and Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.56 and a 52-week high of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.93.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

