Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,400 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $298.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.75. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.50.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.