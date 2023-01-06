Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $398,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.
Shares of CMI opened at $236.72 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $254.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
