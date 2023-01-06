Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,334,000 after purchasing an additional 344,578 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,349,000 after purchasing an additional 298,296 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $99.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.54. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $130.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.