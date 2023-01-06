Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,334,000 after purchasing an additional 344,578 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,349,000 after purchasing an additional 298,296 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Discover Financial Services Stock Performance
NYSE DFS opened at $99.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.54. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $130.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.
Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.
Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services
In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Discover Financial Services Profile
Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.
