Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $4.79 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIT. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Wipro alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 2,263.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 24.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Wipro during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Stock Performance

NYSE:WIT opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Wipro

(Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.