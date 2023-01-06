WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 70.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 102.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 68,374 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

DXJS opened at $43.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $47.31.

