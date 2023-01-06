Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $256.10 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $950.02 million and $45.41 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $256.10 or 0.01529513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,709,564 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

