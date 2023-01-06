Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $30.84 and last traded at $31.14. 2,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 544,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.

Specifically, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,166.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $1,196,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,351.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,166.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,211 shares of company stock worth $6,520,860. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Xometry in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Xometry Trading Down 8.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 21.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xometry by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,477 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry by 832.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after acquiring an additional 993,650 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,504,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Xometry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after acquiring an additional 761,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xometry by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 725,280 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Articles

