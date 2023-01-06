Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading 12% Higher

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shares traded up 12% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.12. 1,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 215,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.
Yalla Group Trading Up 3.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $609.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.17.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $80.06 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Yalla Group
About Yalla Group
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yalla Group (YALA)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.