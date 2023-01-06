Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading 12% Higher

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shares traded up 12% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.12. 1,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 215,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Yalla Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $609.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $80.06 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 291,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

