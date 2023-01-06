Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comcast in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the cable giant will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.53. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%.

Comcast Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

CMCSA stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $106,532,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

