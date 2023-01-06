Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €38.40 ($40.85) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($53.04). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €30.49 and a 200-day moving average of €26.73.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.